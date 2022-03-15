JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – State Rep. Frank Burns has become the region’s last remaining Democratic state legislator, as the local political landscape has transformed over the past decade.
Burns, an East Taylor Township resident who has been in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives since 2009, credits being a self-described “independent-minded” elected official for his longevity.
He hopes to continue in his legislative role, having announced his re-election bid in the 72nd District.
Burns was an outspoken critic of a plan to put windmills in Upper Yoder Township’s section of Laurel Ridge. He has also questioned why Vision Together 2025, a nonprofit organization, has explored ways to bring Afghan and Ukrainian war refugees to the region without getting input from elected officials or the public.
“As an independent-minded Democrat, I have always stood up to anyone, including party leaders, several governors or even a local nonprofit to ensure the people of the district are being heard,” Burns said in a released statement. “I pride myself on putting the people of the district before politics. I'm willing to work with anyone – Republicans or Democrats, Independents or people not even registered to vote – to get things done.”
Burns describes himself as “a pro-life, pro-Second Amendment Democrat with an ‘A’ rating from the NRA (National Rifle Association) and consistent endorsements from PA (Pennsylvania) Pro-Life Federation” and a “fiscally conservative” legislator.
“My voting record proves it – I've voted against Republican Gov. Tom Corbett's 2013 gasoline tax and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's income tax hike proposal,” Burns said.
Burns said his experience, relationships and seniority helped him to “secure over $270 million in funding for projects throughout the district.”
Burns added: “Many of these projects either sustained or created much-needed jobs.”
When discussing his goals if re-elected, Burns said, “My top priority remains job creation. I was able to secure a Keystone Opportunity Zone designation for the county, which enables Cambria County to offer the most competitive incentive package in the nation to lure businesses to our region.
“My other priorities include welfare reform, property tax relief and – I’ve recently been promoted to Chairman of the influential House Professional Licensure Committee, an important leadership position within the Capitol, which I’ll use to promote economic growth.”
