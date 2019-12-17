HARRISBURG – The Department of Health will begin waiving the fee for duplicate birth certificates for homeless individuals to help them get identification that can, in turn, help them land jobs and get back on their feet, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday.
It’s one of the first concrete steps being taken in response to recommendations by a Council on Reform created by the governor over the summer to examine the state’s efforts to help vulnerable populations.
“Before the ink was dry on my executive order, the council was meeting to discuss ways we can improve how to serve and protect vulnerable Pennsylvanians,” Wolf said.
Wolf said the move to waive the birth certificate fee will solve the circular problem faced by the homeless: “They need an ID to get a job,” but they can’t afford to pay for a birth certificate because they’re not employed, he said.
Dr. Rachel Levine, the state Health secretary, said that the fee for a birth certificate is $20.
“That may seem like a small amount,” she said, but the fee is a hurdle that homeless people can’t overcome.
“I think it will make a big impact,” she said. Levine added that state officials have no estimate for how many homeless people may take advantage of the waived fee.
Monday was also the first day on the job for Dan Jurman, executive director of the new Office of Advocacy and Reform to spearhead the work to improve the state’s efforts to protect vulnerable people.
Jurman’s salary will be $147,756 a year, said J.J. Abbott, Wolf’s spokesman.
Jurman was most recently the chief executive officer of the Community Action Partnership in Lancaster County.
Jurman said that he hopes the effort will translate into better strategies and methods for ensuring that people living through difficult situations can survive and thrive.
“Trauma doesn’t have to be a life sentence for children,” he said.
Other immediate steps taken in response to the Council on Reform’s work, according to Wolf, have included:
• New training by the Department of Aging regarding mandatory reporting for Older Adult Protective Services.
• The Governor’s Office of Performance through Excellence planning for efficiency training for county child welfare agencies
• The Department of Corrections working to ensure that vulnerable inmates, including the elderly and those with special needs, are being provided adequate protection.
Brinda Pinyak, co-chair of the Council on Reform’s Protection and Intervention Committee, said that the task force will examine the public comment spurred by the group’s initial recommendations. The public comment period closed Monday. At least initially, the public comments have indicated that the task force appears to be on the right track, she said.
Wolf said that he had hoped that the Council on Reform would identify ways that state agencies can improve and he thinks they’ve already demonstrated that.
If the group had suggested that there weren’t reforms needed, “I would have considered that a failure,” he said.
