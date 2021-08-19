The 3,451 new COVID-19 cases added statewide in Thursday’s Department of Health update represented the largest increase since April 30.
Every county in the region had at least a double-digit increase, with Westmoreland County adding 180 new cases.
Cambria, Indiana and Westmoreland counties each had one new death among 22 fatalities statewide.
It brings Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,259,775 cases and 28,040 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck last year.
Cambria County added 25 cases and one death and now has 15,174 cases and 444 deaths.
Somerset County added 30 cases with no deaths to reach 8,283 cases and 219 deaths.
Bedford County added 14 cases with no deaths to reach 4,889 cases and 142 deaths.
Blair County added 31 cases with no deaths to reach 13,779 cases and 346 deaths.
Indiana County added 29 cases and one death to reach 6,686 cases and 181 deaths.
Clearfield County added 31 cases with no deaths to reach 9,003 cases and 162 deaths.
Centre County added 22 cases with no deaths to reach 17,351 cases and 229 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 180 cases and one death to reach 35,638 cases and 789 deaths.
Meanwhile, Thursday’s updates from the state health department and Philadelphia Department of Public Health show vaccine providers have administered 13,832,523 doses and 6,719,424 people are now fully vaccinated.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 64.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.