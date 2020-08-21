State prison and parole authorities will hold what they called a “Safe Return” initiative from Monday through Sept. 4 targeting state parolees with active warrants, it was announced this week.
During the target period, parolees with active warrants who report to a parole office and “reestablish compliance” with their parole conditions will receive “potential for more favorable consideration” regarding their warrants, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections and the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole.
“Anyone with an active state parole warrant can surrender during the statewide Safe Return initiative,” Christian Stephens, DOC deputy secretary for parole field services, said in a press release. “Because people will be voluntarily surrendering, they’ll most likely receive more favorable consideration regarding their warrants than if they were otherwise stopped and arrested.
“Because of COVID-19, many reentrants may have become unavailable for supervision due to the loss of housing or fear of returning to a state correctional institution or community corrections center during this health crisis. It is our goal to encourage those reentrants to turn themselves in so that they can come back into compliance with state parole supervision without fear of being returned to a state prison.”
More information about the initiative is available online at www.cor.pa.gov/parole-supervision/Pages/Safe-Return.aspx.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.