EBENSBURG – A former resident of the Somerset area and current state prison inmate was sentenced on Thursday to spend two to four years in state prison on a burglary charge stemming from a 2018 assault on his ex-girlfriend.
Ty D. Soberdash, 44, was sentenced by video from SCI-Mercer by President Judge Norman Krumenacker, of the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas.
On April 26, 2018, Stonycreek Township police alleged, Soberdash entered his ex-girlfriend’s Stonycreek Township home through an unlocked door, knocked the woman to the floor, dragged her outside and forced her into her own car, slamming a car door on her leg as she tried to break away.
As Soberdash drove away, police alleged, he continued to assault the woman, pulling out clumps of her hair. Police said that he drove to Jennerstown, where he stopped the car, got out and ran away.
Soberdash pleaded guilty in August to a first-degree felony charge of burglary stemming from that incident, court records indicate. Two kidnapping charges and one charge each of unlawful restraint and simple assault were dismissed as part of the plea agreement. The two-to-four-year sentence was consistent with the recommendation included in the plea agreement.
The victim in the case has since died, said public defender Aaron Ling, Soberdash’s attorney.
Soberdash told Krumenacker on Thursday that he has graduated from a violence prevention program and now acts as a peer specialist within the state prison system.
He also said he had been sorry to hear of the victim’s death. Krumenacker said that he thought Soberdash’s comments were “consistent with some rehabilitation and some effort on (his) part.”
Ling asked that Krumenacker allow Soberdash to serve his new prison sentence concurrent with his current sentence, but Assistant District Attorney Erin Dominick asked that the sentence be served consecutively, citing a criminal history that she said dates back to 1996. Ultimately, Krumenacker ordered that Soberdash serve the sentence consecutive to any other prison sentence that he is serving and specified that he receive credit for time served.
Krumenacker said that Soberdash is eligible for the Department of Corrections’ Quehanna Boot Camp program, leaving open the possibility that he could enter that program after completing his current sentence.
Soberdash had also been charged in Somerset County with fleeing police, reckless endangerment and 26 traffic violations in connection with a high-speed car chase that state police said happened just after midnight on April 26, 2018, prior to the assault on his ex-girlfriend.
He pleaded guilty on Sept. 6, 2018, and was sentenced on Dec. 20, 2018, to nine months to two years on the reckless endangerment charge and a concurrent 90 days on summary charge of driving while operating privilege was suspended or revoked, court records indicate. The other charges against him were withdrawn.
He was ordered to serve that sentence consecutive to another sentence, which stemmed from an incident that happened on May 3, 2018, court records indicate. In that case, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to eight months to two years on a charge of flight to avoid apprehension and a consecutive six months to one year on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, according to court records.
