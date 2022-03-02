STONEYCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A Stonycreek Township man who is serving a prison sentence for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl in 2015 was arraigned on Monday, accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in 2017, authorities said.
Stonycreek Township police Cpl. Thomas Owens charged Michael Berchick, 49, with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and aggravated indecent assault.
He also is charged with two counts each of corruption of minors and indecent assault.
The charges were filed before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
According to a complaint affidavit, Berchick allegedly assaulted the teenager at a Kegg Avenue apartment from February 2017 to May 2017, when he dated the girl’s mother and used a fictitious name.
Owens interviewed Berchick at SCI- Albion, Erie County, via Zoom on Dec. 30, 2020. Berchick admitted to using a false name, but denied assaulting the girl.
Berchick was sentenced in Cambria County court on Dec. 21, 2018, to serve 51/2 to 15 years in state prison after pleading guilty to aggravated indecent assault of a child.
In the case, Berchick was accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl until she was 12. The assaults took place from 2015 to 2018, Tribune-Democrat archives show.
Berchick would force himself on the girl and would use his cellphone to record her taking a shower, prosecutors said.
