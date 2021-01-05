A woman died in a hit-and-run Monday on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, state police said.
The woman, in her 30s-40s, had apparently exited her vehicle near the deceleration ramp exit for the Somerset exit and was struck by an oncoming car while she headed back to her vehicle, state police said.
The incident occurred at approximately 6:04 p.m.
The vehicle struck her while she was in the left lane and then fled the scene eastbound, state police wrote in a release to media.
The woman's identity was not provided Tuesday.
State police said they did not have a description of the vehicle responsible for the incident.
Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call the turnpike barracks of the Pennsylvania state police at 814-445-9606.
Coroner Wallace Miller and Somerset EMS assisted police at the scene.
