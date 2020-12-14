From shady websites to phony charities and fake shipping notifications, Pennsylvania State Police are warning residents to watch for holiday scams.
“Unfortunately, scams are ever-changing and are now commonplace in our society,” said Trooper Clifford A . Greenfield, public information officer.
• Fake shipping notifications are a type of scam designed to trick the victim into clicking a fraudulent/malicious link in order to see the shipping status of their package. If the victim clicks the fake link, software could be downloaded onto the victim’s computer or cellphone. This email scam may be sent after someone makes a legitimate online purchase or at random.
• Money transfer scams promise victims extra, unearned cash if they use a money transfer service to wire money back to the scammer. A fraudulent check, overpayment or secret shopper offer are ways scammers trick victims into wiring them money. The scammer provides the victim with a counterfeit bank check and requests that the victim send a portion of the money back to the scammer. By the time the counterfeit check is discovered, the wired money is gone and nearly impossible to recover.
• Holiday travel scams offer significantly discounted prices for airline tickets and hotel rooms. Fake email offers include links to fraudulent websites that collect bank account information and other personally identifiable information during the checkout process.
• Copycat websites target internet users who incorrectly type in a website address into their browser or click on a link that looks like it is from a legitimate website. The fake websites mirror real company sites and collect users’ log in credentials and passwords.
• Fake charity scams are established to collect donations that appear to be for other well-known charities or for vague causes such at “California Wildfires” or “Gifts for the Needy.” Fake charity scams may be over the phone, through email or in person.
The scammer uses a victim’s sympathy and often requests a donation quickly.
State police offer these recommendations:
• Use a credit card to make the purchase or ask your bank about single-use credit cards for purchases.
• Use secure websites, which can be identified by the lock symbol in the address bar.
• Log directly into the business website by carefully typing in the official address.
• Be skeptical of cashback rewards and research the offers before signing up.
• Be skeptical of “cold calls” and unsolicited emails from charities.
• Do not click unknown links in emails.
• Do not accept personal or commercial checks from unknown individuals.
• Do not transfer money via gift cards, prepaid debit cards or other untraceable forms of payment.
• Do not provide personal information, addresses or bank account numbers to anyone you are not certain is legitimate.
