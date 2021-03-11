State police in Indiana are warning of a possible Medicaid scam after one woman received a phone call asking for her Medicaid identification number.
A 75-year-old woman in White Township received a phone call on Tuesday advising her that she would be receiving free face masks. The caller requested her Medicaid ID number, her height and weight and the name of her primary care physician. The woman provided the information before recognizing the phone call was suspicious.
The caller phoned the woman again on Wednesday, prompting her to hang up and call state police.
Troopers said they are not aware of the woman having suffered any financial loss. She was advised to notify Medicaid of the incident.
Residents are advised to verify suspicious phone calls, emails and text messages before providing any personal information. When in doubt, contact police.
Tips for reporting and protecting yourself against Medicaid scams can be found on the U.S. Federal Trade Commission website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.