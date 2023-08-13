SOMERSET, Pa. – The Somerset County Coroner's Office was dispatched to the scene of a crash just before midnight Friday along South Edgewood Avenue.
According to state police, two people succumbed to injuries sustained in the two-vehicle crash, while two more were transported from the scene.
State police said a 20-year-old woman and the 17-year-old driver of a Chevrolet Sonic both died in the crash after a Chevy Silverado crossed the center line and into their lane.
Somerset County Coroner Cullen Swank said autopsies were performed Saturday and additional information may be released Sunday on the incident.
It was one of at least two crashes in the region overnight.
In Cambria County, emergency crews were also sent to a motorcycle crash just after midnight Saturday morning near Luray Avenue.
Cambria County 911 officials wrote that at least one person was injured but no information was available on the extent of those injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.