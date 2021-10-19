BRUSH VALLEY – A 22-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman died Tuesday in a head-on crash in Brush Valley Township, Indiana County, state police in Indiana said.
Their names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The male was driving a sedan traveling east on Route 56 Highway at 5:51 a.m. when the vehicle crossed into the opposite lane striking an SUV head-on, troopers said.
There were no passengers in either vehicle.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Trooper Ian James at 724-357-1960.
The investigation is continuing with assistance from the Troop A Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist (CARS) unit.
