BRUSH VALLEY – A 22-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman died Tuesday in a head-on crash in Brush Valley Township, Indiana County, state police in Indiana said.

Their names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The male was driving a sedan traveling east on Route 56 Highway at 5:51 a.m. when the vehicle crossed into the opposite lane striking an SUV head-on, troopers said.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Trooper Ian James at 724-357-1960. 

The investigation is continuing with assistance from the Troop A Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist (CARS) unit.

 

