BEDFORD, Pa. – Two separate crashes on Interstate 99 in Bedford County earlier this week led to the death of an Indiana County man, state police said.
An investigation showed Kevin Kuntzler Jr., 38, of Cherry Tree, was heading north on the highway when his Jeep crossed the fog line on Monday and struck a Ford truck that was parked alongside the road.
The impact caused Kuntzler’s vehicle to slip and overturn onto its roof, with the vehicle coming to a stop on the right side of I-99’s northbound lane, Trooper Matthew Wadsworth wrote in a release to media.
Minutes later, at 5:20 a.m., another vehicle traveling on the road approached the scene in the same lane and was not able to get out of the overturned Jeep’s path before striking it, police wrote.
The second impact caused the second vehicle, a Hyundai Santa Fe, to cross both lanes and eventually strike a guard rail.
The operator of that vehicle, 38-year-old Todd Edwards, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and two passengers were all transported to UPMC Altoona for treatment.
Edwards and one passenger each suffered a “suspected serious injury,” Wadsworth wrote.
He said an 8-year-old passenger in Kuntzler’s vehicle also suffered a serious injury and was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.