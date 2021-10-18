Pennsylvania State Police will monitor school bus routes on Wednesday, watching for violations as part of Operation Safe Stop, authorities said.
The purpose of Operation Safe Stop is to alert motorists of the dangers of passing stopped school buses loading or unloading students.
The state traffic code requires drivers to stop at least 10 feet away from the school bus, whether approaching from behind or from the opposite direction until the flashing red lights are no longer activated.
Upon conviction, penalties for violation of traffic code section 3345, Meeting or Overtaking School Bus, include a $250 fine, a 60-day driver's license suspension and five points on the driving record.
