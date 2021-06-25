State police in Bedford County continue to search for a Wisconsin man accused of exchanging gunfire with a Schellsburg-area man during a Black Lives Matter march through Bedford County last summer.
State police have an active arrest warrant for Orsino Thurman, 37, of Milwaukee.
“Any information that we get we will follow up with whatever department has jurisdiction, whether it’s state police or local police,” said Trooper Christopher Fox, of Hollidaysburg.
Thurman has retained attorney Robert Disney, of Pittsburgh, according to the central court manager in Bedford. When reached by telephone on Friday, Disney said he could not discuss the case and would not confirm that he was representing Thurman. Disney said he would comment in about a week.
State police said that Thurman was part of a group of 30 activists who were traveling on foot and in vehicles from Wisconsin to Washington, D.C., for the March to Washington 2020 gathering on the anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech. A caravan of about 12 vehicles stopped on the Myers’ property along Route 30 at 10:30 p.m. Aug 24.
Terry Myers is accused of firing a 12-gauge shotgun at Thurman, who was hit with birdshot in the face and body. Thurman was treated at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown, and then released.
Thurman allegedly fired a pistol at Terry Myers and his father, Elmer Myers. Neither was injured.
Terry Myers, 51, faces charges of harassment and reckless endangerment. He was ordered to trial following a preliminary hearing on June 10 before District Judge H. Cyril Bingham, of Bedford. The judge dismissed a felony charge of aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of simple assault.
Johnstown NAACP President Alan Cashaw expressed disappointment that the aggravated assault charge against Myers was dismissed.
“Orsino Thurman was shot that night. That evidence doesn’t go away,” Cashaw said after the hearing. “To me ... this sends a message that violence is OK.”
Troopers said they found a pistol at the scene that had Thurman’s DNA.
Troopers outlined the scenario at Myers’ hearing, saying that Thurman fired a pistol at Myers and his father after Myers fired two warning shots. Terry Myers then fired a third time, striking Thurman.
Myers is free on bond.
Troopers charged Thurman on May 7 with aggravated assault and illegally possessing a firearm, both felonies. He also is charged with two counts each of simple assault and reckless endangerment, which are misdemeanors, and two summary charges.
Activists testified at Myers’ hearing that Thurman was providing security as they traveled to Washington, D.C. Thurman is a convicted felon and cannot legally possess a firearm.
Thurman is expected to be extradited back to Pennsylvania once he is found.
