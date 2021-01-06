BEDFORD – State police forensics and crime units are assisting troopers in a case involving the death of a 3-month-old baby found at a Bedford area motel over the weekend – and that investigation remained ongoing Wednesday, Trooper Joseph Dunsmore said.
The infant's death is a "tragic situation," he said. But it's too soon to tell if the death was natural, accidental or the result of foul play, the public information officer added.
He said investigating troopers, including the barracks' crime unit, are conducting interviews and awaiting additional information. That includes results of an autopsy to determine the child's cause and manner of death, Dunsmore said. The Bedford County Coroners office is overseeing the autopsy.
State police have been involved in the case since they were alerted just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday about a death at the Super 8 motel, which is located on Business Route 220 near the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Because of the status of the investigation, Dunsmore said he could not provide additional details about the night of the incident.
