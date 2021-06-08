Pennsylvania State Police released a statement Tuesday – with few details – about a search warrant that was executed at the Cambria County Election and Voter Registration Office last Thursday.
“I can confirm the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation served a sealed search warrant at the Cambria County Election Office on Thursday, June 3, 2021,” Cpl. Brent Miller, director of the PSP’s communications office, said in an email on Tuesday.
“The investigation is currently ongoing and active," Miller said. "Additional information will be available at a later date.”
Cambria County Solicitor William Barbin confirmed last Thursday that the search occurred.
He said the “Cambria County election office cooperated 100% and provided the records they requested.”
Barbin said the search “was for nominating petitions” in regards to a candidate in the recent primary election.
All other county officials who were contacted either did not respond, declined to comment or deferred to Barbin.
