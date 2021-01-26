State police in Indiana are asking the public’s help in finding an Armstrong County woman, accused of taking money from the bank account of an 80-year-old White Township woman, when she was a home healthcare aid.
April L. Kovach, 45, of Rural Valley, is charged with forgery, access device fraud, theft and identity theft stemming from a September 2020 investigation.
Troopers alleged that Kovach wrote a $2,500 check drawn from the woman’s bank account, and also made eight ATM withdrawals totaling $3,889.25.
Troopers alleged that Kovach deposited the $2,500 check into her own bank account. Troopers said they obtained video footage showing Kovach depositing the check and using the victim’s bank card at an ATM in White Township.
State police have a warrant for her arrest. Kovach is described as a white female 5 feet 4 inches tall, with blue eyes and black hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Troop A, Indiana station at 724-357-1960.
