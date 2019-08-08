Three guns were stolen from a Napier Township property, and state police in Bedford are asking the public for help tracking them down.

The guns were stolen from a Cortland Road residence sometime between July 21 and Aug. 3, state police said.

They include a .410 gauge shotgun pistol, a 16 gauge lever-action shotgun and a .22 caliber lever-action long rifle.

Two Stihl-brand chainsaws were also taken, investigators said in a release to media.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Bedford at 814 623-6133.

