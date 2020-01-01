State police in Somerset are asking the public’s help in finding the burglar or burglars who broke into a two-story structure in Quemahoning Township on Tuesday.
Troopers said burglars forced their way into the structure on Pompey Hill Road at 2:50 p.m. by pushing in a wooden door in the kitchen area and shattering the glass, causing about $300 damage.
Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact the Somerset barracks at 814-445-4104.
