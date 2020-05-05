State police in Indiana are asking the public's help in finding two people accused of stealing $465.02 in merchandise from Walmart in White Township.
Troopers released photographs of the unidentified man and woman who are accused of the Feb. 10 retail theft.
The suspects loaded 13 items into a white U-Haul pickup truck and drove away.
Some of the stolen items included a $227 Cricut Explore Air 2, a $79 coffee maker and a $19.46 "Joker" 4K DVD.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Trooper Ryan Onder at 724-357-1960.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.