State police in Somerset are searching for a Confluence woman accused of forging checks and making off with $1,400.
Troopers charged Tammy Cleaver, 47, with felony counts of forgery, identity theft, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.
An arrest warrant was issued by District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville.
Troopers allege that Cleaver stole six checks from a Ursina Borough man’s First National Bank checkbook on April 22.
Cleaver allegedly forged the man’s name and cashed two checks totaling $1,400.
She was identified from surveillance video from Confluence branch of Somerset Trust.
Cleaver reportedly admitted during a phone interview that she had forged the checks, but refused to meet with state police or give them her location.
Anyone with information on Cleaver’s whereabouts is asked to contact state police at 814-445-4104.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
