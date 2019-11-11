State police in Ebensburg on Monday said they are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left the scene of an early morning accident in Franklin more than two weeks ago.
Between 1:30 and 3 a.m. on Oct. 27, a vehicle being driven along Main Street in Franklin left the road and crashed into another vehicle and a wall, then left the scene of the accident, according to a press release issued by state police on Monday afternoon.
Evidence found at the scene indicates that the hit-and-run vehicle may have been a red Dodge Ram manufactured between 1998 and 2002, according to the press release.
The vehicle sustained major damage to the front end and passenger side during the crash, police said.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the state police barracks in Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.
