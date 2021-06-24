State police are searching for an Altoona man who’s accused of fleeing a traffic stop and leading troopers on a high-speed chase through two counties, authorities said.
An arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday for Johnnie Ray Weaver, 46.
A trooper from the Ebensburg barracks, who was working in conjunction with a drug interdiction detail, initiated a traffic stop at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday on a gray 2021‘ Nissan Altima sedan along U.S. Route 22 westbound in Cambria County.
Weaver allegedly had a rolled marijuana blunt. As the trooper was waiting for Weaver to get out of the vehicle, Weaver closed the door and took off, according to troopers.
Troopers said they stopped the chase for safety reasons when Weaver’s vehicle topped 130 mph. Troopers from Indiana then picked up the chase, but were unable to find Weaver.
Weaver is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless endangerment, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and 15 traffic violations.
Weaver is described as standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Weaver’s whereabouts is asked to contact state police in Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.
During Tuesday’s drug interdiction detail, state police allegedly seized 750 fentanyl pills, three “one-pot” methamphetamine laboratories and a “brick” of suspected heroin.
“We want our community to know that we care, that we are committed to continuously enhancing the safety of our neighborhoods and that we appreciate your support,” state police Lt. Joseph Loughran said in a news release.
