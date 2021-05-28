An arrest warrant was issued Friday for an Altoona man accused of stabbing another man in Reade Township on May 24, authorities said.
Jaiquain Steve Taylor, 26, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of simple assault, reckless endangerment, and possessing an instrument of crime.
Taylor allegedly stabbed a 25-year-old man from Fallentimber at a residence in the 700 block of Ridge Road. The man was taken by private vehicle to UPMC Altoona and was in stable condition.
Taylor is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Troop A in Ebsenburg at 814-471-6500.
