FLINTON – State police are searching for two people who they say forced their way into a Flinton convenience store early Monday and took off with cash.
Two unknown people, wearing dark hoods, gloves and other attire to mask their appearances, broke into Pennywrens Convenience Store through a back door before 1:45 a.m., Trooper Joshua Deitle said.
Once inside the 2149 Beaver Valley Road store, they broke open four Pennsylvania Skill electronic game machines in an unsuccessful effort to steal cash but all four were empty, he said.
When that failed, one actor was able to steal cash from behind the store's front counter, Deitle wrote in a release to media.
Investigators did not disclose the amount of cash that was taken in the heist.
State police are continuing to investigate the case, Deitle said Monday.
Anyone with information that might assist police is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police's Ebensburg barracks at 814-471-6500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.