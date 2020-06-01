WINDBER – A Paint Township couple was jailed Monday after one person fired a handgun during a dispute, authorities allege.
State police in Somerset arrested Timothy Scott Spisak, 36, and Kelley Ann Spisak, 37, both of the 3300 block of Dark Shade Drive.
According to a criminal complaint, Timothy Spisak left the house at 11 p.m. Sunday to ride his motorcycle with two friends.
During the next two hours, Kelley Spisak reportedly sent him 60 text messages and called him 80 times telling him to return home, the complaint said.
When Timothy Spisak returned home, the couple argued about money because Kelley Spisak was not working during the COVID-19 shutdown, the complaint said.
The couple wrestled after Kelley Spisak allegedly pulled a handgun. Kelley Spisak said she accidentally fired one shot at a glass door after drinking three Red Bull energy drinks mixed with Jagermeister, the complaint said. No injuries were reported.
Kelley Spisak was arraigned by on-call District Judge William Seger, of Windber, on charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and simple assault. She was sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $50,000 bond.
Timothy Spisak was arraigned on charges of strangulation, reckless endangerment and simple assault. He is being held on $25,000 bond.
