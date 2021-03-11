State police in Somerset say that an Ohio man was arrested after an argument with his former employer over pay issues on Tuesday in Somerset Township.
Police allege that Christopher Neville, 26, of Millersburg, Ohio, brandished a firearm during an argument with John Moore, of Somerset, while also using a spade shovel to shatter the mirrors and windows of a vehicle belonging to Moore.
An affidavit filed by state police said that Neville, who had been fired by Moore on Monday, had been staying in a camper that sat on Moore’s property. The report states that Neville got upset that Moore wouldn’t give Neville a ride back to Ohio, which resulted in a text message from Neville threatening to shoot Moore.
The two men then allegedly got into an altercation over pay before Neville used the spade shovel to shatter vehicle mirrors on the driver’s and passenger’s side, along with the windows. Neville then allegedly used an unknown object to damage the cap on the rear of Moore’s truck.
The affidavit states that Neville grabbed a .38 caliber revolver from the camper that he was staying in and approached Moore. Neville allegedly held the revolver in his hand while arguing with Moore, not allowing him to pass. Police say that Moore was eventually able to get by Neville and enter his residence, where he contactedstate police at the Somerset barracks.
Neville is currently confined in Somerset County Jail after failing to post $5,000 bail set by District Judge Kenneth W. Johnson, of Somerset. Documents state that Neville is charged with counts of terroristic threats, simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.