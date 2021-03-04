SOMERSET – Two people from Akron, Ohio, are in the Somerset County Jail after state police allegedly found counterfeit money and printing tools inside a vehicle and a hotel room, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Charles Lee Pierce, 41, and Kristin Ashley Lones, 32, with 60 counts each of forgery and trademark counterfeiting.
Troopers also charged them with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of instruments of crime.
According to a criminal complaint, troopers said they contacted Pierce about a prior incident involving counterfeit money when they found him carrying a large amount of money, including multiple $50 bills. Troopers said they searched a vehicle along Waterworks Road and a hotel room and reportedly found $3,000 in counterfeit money, a Canon printer, purple powder, white out, glue, flex seal, hair spray, knives and two smoking pipes.
Pierce and Lones were arraigned on Feb. 27 by on-call District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville, and sent to Somerset Count Jail, where they are each being held on $75,000 bond.
