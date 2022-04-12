SOMERSET, Pa. – A convicted felon from Michigan was jailed in Somerset County after state police found him sitting in a tractor-trailer on the Pennsylvania Turnpike with a loaded handgun, authorities said.
Troopers charged Jeffrey Wayne Patton, 52, of Monroe, Michigan, with illegally possessing a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, resisting arrest, simple assault, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and scattering rubbish.
According to a complaint affidavit, troopers were called to mile marker 125 in Allegheny Township on Thursday for a report of a man throwing items out of a truck and a woman walking away.
Troopers said they found Patton sitting inside a Volvo tractor-trailer, acting erratically.
Multiple troopers arrived when Patton refused to climb down from the truck and took an aggressive stance by raising a glass vodka bottle, the affidavit said. Troopers used a stun gun when Patton allegedly refused to surrender.
While sorting through the discarded items on the roadway, troopers reportedly found two smoking devices. Troopers said they also found a Taurus 9mm pistol with a large-capacity magazine containing 16 live 9mm rounds, the affidavit said.
Troopers said Patton was convicted of robbery in Michigan on May 27, 2010.
Patton was arraigned by on-call District Judge Douglas Bell, of Meyersdale, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $50,000 bond.
