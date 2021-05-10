A Johnstown area native is accused of threatening to "blow up" an ex-girlfriend's home and kill her while he was crossing the country back to the region from Seattle.
Dion Dixon, 39, is accused of telling a 5-year-old child he was going to "shoot mommy in the head" and, separately, left messages on the woman's phone that he was going to put her through hell and disfigure her boyfriend, according to state police in Somerset.
State police obtained a warrant for Dixon while he was flying into Pittsburgh from a Washington airport "with the attempt to carry out these threats," Trooper Jeremy Lischak wrote in a criminal complaint.
Some of the threats were made from the airport, he added.
Police have charged Dixon with three counts each of terroristic threats and harassment – one count each for statements they allege were made against the Paint Township woman, her boyfriend and a 7-year-old child.
Dixon was taken into custody while arriving in Pittsburgh, state police said.
He was placed in Somerset County Jail after failing to post $100,000 bail.
An attorney for Dixon was not listed Monday.
