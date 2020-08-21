WINDBER – The owner of a Paint Township car dealership faces criminal charges, accused of selling a customer a vehicle that he knew was not safe, state police in Somerset allege.
Troopers charged Sean Gahagen, 63, the owner of Selective Wheels, 318 Spruce St., with recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, last month Gahagen sold a customer a 2006 Honda Ridgeline not informing her that the vehicle had "major structural issues and the gas tank was resting on the driveshaft, causing a potential fire hazard."
The customer drove the vehicle about 80 miles to Philipsburg with the driveshaft rubbing on the gas tank, the complaint said.
Troopers had the vehicle inspected by a PennDOT quality assurance officer.
Some of the alleged deficiecies included rocker panels covered with foam to hide rust, front tires that were bald and fuel tank straps were disconnected from the body and a clothes hanger was holding up the gas tank, the complaint said.
The inspection showed the vehicle was unsafe to be driven on the highway.
Gahagen is alleged to have sold the same vehicle in 2017 to another customer with the same structural issues.
Troopers said Gahagen took back the vehicle only to resell it to the Philipsburg customer.
No injuries were reported.
Criminal charges were filed on Wednesday before District Judge William Seger, of Windber. Gahagen will answer the charges at a later date.
