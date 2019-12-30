A Lilly Borough woman was jailed Saturday, accused of entering a home where there is an active protection from abuse order against her, authorities said.
State police in Ebensburg charged Ashley Snyder, 33, with burglary, criminal trespass, harassment and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, a man and his mother returned to their home in the 100 block of Plank Road in Lilly at 9:22 p.m. Friday after shopping and found Snyder inside.
Snyder, who was not allowed on the property, entered the house through a basement door.
Snyder allegedly struck the woman who confronted her and then fled. Troopers caught her running through a nearby parking lot, the complaint said.
Troopers and a local magistrate had warned her to stay away from the property, the document said.
Snyder was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $25,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.