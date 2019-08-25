A Bedford County man was taken into custody following a 40-mile-long chase through West Providence Township on Saturday, state police said.
Investigators said Dalton McElfish, 21, of Clearville, was being pursued for criminal mischief on Blacklick Valley Road but he fled police in a 2006 Ford F-350, continuing onto Cheneysville Road, Route 26 and eventually drove through Everett before state police ended the chase.
A “pit maneuver” – a tactic used by pursuing vehicles to force a motorist to temporarily lose control of their vehicle – was used to bring the pursuit to an end, Trooper Jacob Schwaderer wrote in a release to media.
McElfish was charged with criminal mischief, fleeing or eluding, DUI, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, online court records show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.