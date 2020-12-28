A Johnstown man was jailed Sunday, accused of stealing a Stonycreek Township police vehicle to visit a woman, authorities said.
State police in Ebensburg charged Chad William Moore, 41, of the 100 block of Chaplin Street, with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and impersonating a public servant.
According to a criminal complaint, Moore reportedly told troopers that he was walking by Suppes Ford on Main Street in Johnstown around 9 p.m. Sunday when he saw an unlocked police Ford Interceptor. Moore allegedly climbed into the vehicle and found the keys in the glove box.
Moore told troopers that he drove to Coopersdale Homes where he grew up and then drove to East Conemaugh Borough to locate a woman, the complaint said.
Troopers said they found the vehicle in the 200 block of Main Street after a resident there reported a suspicious vehicle. The resident said a man wearing a camo sweatshirt came to his door two times saying that he was looking for a woman.
Police found Moore sitting behind the wheel and he acknowledged that he was not a police officer, the complaint said.
Troopers said they returned the vehicle to the Stonycreek Township police department.
Moore was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $75,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.