A Johnstown man fell asleep behind the wheel Sunday on a Bedford County highway and caused a fatal crash, state police in Bedford allege.
Richard D. Gibson, 53, was driving east on Quaker Valley Road (Route 56) in East St. Clair Township at around 11:23 a.m. Sunday when he fell asleep, according to a crash report issued Monday from the Bedford state police barracks.
His Chevrolet Equinox then drifted into the westbound lane of traffic, according to the crash report. The driver of an oncoming Ford Ranger pickup truck, 39-year-old Leonard L. Ferguson, of Bedford, attempted to steer out of the way of Gibson’s SUV, but the two vehicles collided head-on.
Ferguson was killed in the crash. Gibson sustained what troopers described as a “suspected minor injury” and was transported from the scene by Bedford Area Ambulance Service.
An 82-year-old passenger in Ferguson’s pickup, also named Leonard L. Ferguson, of Bedford, sustained injuries of unknown severity and was transported by Chestnut Ridge Ambulance Association. A 9-year-old male passenger in Gibson’s SUV whose name was not included in the crash report was not injured.
All four occupants of the two vehicles involved were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, which happened near the intersection of Quaker Valley Road and Wiley Lane.
The crash report did not indicate whether or not Gibson would be charged as a result of the crash. Court records indicated that no charges had been filed against him as of Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.