State police in Indiana are investigating a suspicious death after a man's body was discovered Thursday along Mulligan Hill Road in West Wheatfield Township, authorities said.
A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) employee was inspecting a nearby drain along Mulligan Hill Road when he found what appeared to be a body in a grassy area of the roadway, Trooper Clifford Greenfield said Friday in a news release.
Troopers confirmed the discovery and Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
The identity of the victim, an adult male, is pending notification of the next-of-kin.
An autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death will be conducted at ForensicDX in Windber.
Troopers called the death suspicious.
The Troop A Major Case Team is investigating.
Anyone with information, including anyone who may have witnessed recent suspicious or unusual activity in the area of Mulligan Hill Road is asked to call Trooper A, Indiana Station, at 724-357-1960.
