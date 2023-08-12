SOMERSET, Pa. – The Somerset County Coroner's Office was dispatched to the scene of a crash just before midnight Friday near Water Level Road in Somerset Township.
At least one person succumbed from to injuries sustained in the two-vehicle crash, with Somerset County 911 officials reporting "multiple patients" were transported from the scene.
Somerset County Coroner Cullen Swank said autopsy work was performed Saturday and additional information may be released Sunday on the incident.
State police in Somerset were still investigating the incident Saturday and did not immediately have details to provide.
It was one of at least two crashes in the region overnight.
In Cambria County, emergency crews were also sent to a motorcycle crash just after midnight Saturday morning near Luray Avenue.
Cambria County 911 officials wrote that at least one person was injured but no information was available on the extent of those injuries.
