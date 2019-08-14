State police in Bedford County are looking for information related to the case of a cat that was found “severely injured and covered in paint balls” outside a Pleasantville bank, they said.
The cat was found on Aug. 5 in the parking lot of the First Commonwealth Bank office at 4327 Quaker Valley Road according to a press release issued Wednesday by state police. No suspects have yet been identified in the animal cruelty case, they said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact state police in Bedford in reference to incident PA19-1043856.
