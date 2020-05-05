State police in Bedford are investigating a series of lamb beheadings at an East Providence Township farm.
In a release to media this week, state police said a Fletcher Road farmer reported at least five lambs have been unlawfully decapitated at her farm this year – two of them over a two-day span last month.
In both cases, whoever killed the lambs took their heads with them and left the bodies behind.
Lambs were found dead in a field on April 13 and 14, Trooper Thaddeus Ferguson wrote in a media release, with a total of nine killed there since early 2019.
State police said the lambs each carry a value of $300.
But they are also investigating the matter as an aggravated cruelty to animals case.
State police reported earlier cases at the Fletcher Road farm on March 12 and 13, according to a previous media release.
Anyone with information that might help solve the case is asked to contact state police at 814-623-6133.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.