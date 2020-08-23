State police said they are investigating an attempt to open a pandemic-related unemployment claim in a Somerset woman’s name.
The incident occurred Thursday, investigators said.
The 69-year-old woman called authorities after a Department of Labor form was sent to her, advising she was approved for a claim and a change-of-address to Virginia.
The woman did not request either item and the matter is being investigated as a theft by deception case, police said.
