State police in Somerset are investigating a report of a $2,000 gift card scam, they reported on Wednesday.
The victim of the scam, a 67-year-old Somerset Township woman, “was contacted relative to her computer freezing up” on Monday and “was instructed to obtain $2,000 in Target gift cards to remedy the issue,” according to troopers’ report on the incident.
The woman reportedly did as instructed, but later discovered she had been scammed.
