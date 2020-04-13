An Indiana County man was jailed Sunday, accused of burglarizing a storage shed in Reade Township and stealing $765 in tools, authorities said.
State police in Ebensburg charged Jacob Matthew Little, 28, of Clymer, with burglary, criminal trespass, theft, receiving stolen property, conspiracy to comment theft and conspiracy to commit burglary.
According to a criminal complaint, Little and two other men allegedly entered an unlocked storage shed in the 1400 block of Glendale Valley Boulevard on Sunday and loaded the items into Little's 2012 GMC Terrain.
The owner of the tools grabbed the keys before Little could drive off. The other two men fled before troopers arrived.
Little reportedly told troopers he stayed in the vehicle while the two friends loaded the items, but they yelled for him to "go." Little said he realized they were not allowed to be there. He then let the owner take the keys, the complaint said.
Troopers said the items taken included a Dewalt reciprocal saw, a Dewalt grinder, a Dewalt sander and a Dewalt impact drill.
Little was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and was sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $50,000 bond.
