An Indiana County man was arrested Monday after police say they discovered him locked inside a Homer City gas station with more than two bricks of heroin in his possession.
State police in Indiana said Corey Pandullo, 30, was taken into custody after he reportedly locked himself in the restroom. His cellphone was found charging from an exterior outlet nearby.
After calls for the man to exit initially failed, a state trooper kicked the door with his boot and Pandullo responded, allowing police to enter. He was found to be under the influence of narcotics, Trooper Cliff Greenfield wrote in a release to media.
Inside the restroom's garbage can, troopers found a bag containing approximately 2 1/2 bricks of heroin and several loose baggies of the drug, approximately 238 in all, as well as suspected crystal methamphetamine.
A plastic bag containing rubber bands and $6 in cash were also seized as evidence, state police said.
Pandullo was charged with possession with intent to deliver, drug possession and criminal use of a communication facility.
He was arraigned Monday by District Judge Guy B. Haberl and was remanded to the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.