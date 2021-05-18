State police in Indiana continue to investigate a series of thefts from unlocked vehicles that happened early Saturday in White Township.
At 8:16 a.m. on May 15, troopers were called to several residences within the Brookwood Estates development for thefts or attempted thefts from unlocked vehicles that occurred between 5 and 6 a.m.
At least four victims who live along Ben Avon Street, Morningside Drive and Valley Road reported a checkbook, dash cam, wallet and bank cards stolen.
Troopers are reviewing surveillance video. Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity are asked to contact state police at 724-357-1960.
