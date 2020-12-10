A state police fire marshal is searching for the cause of a blaze that chased a family and their pet from their Westmont Borough home Wednesday night, authorities said.
No one was injured when fire erupted at 8:47 p.m. in a three-story home in the 100 block of Clarion Street.
"They were very lucky," West Hills fire Chief Rob Tauber said.
"They smelled smoke, called 911 and evacuated the house."
Smoke was pouring from the roof and side of the house when firefighters arrived, he said.
Firefighters extinguished a flash over that happened in the living room. No firefighters were hurt, Tauber said.
Fire crews from Middle Taylor, West Taylor, Upper Yoder and Richland townships also responded along with Southmont and Johnstown.
