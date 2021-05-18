In conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA’s) “Click It or Ticket” campaign, Pennsylvania State Police will conduct two free child passenger safety seat fitting stations in Indiana County during the week of May 23 to May 29.
No appointment is necessary.
Car seat inspections and fittings will be 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 24 at the Indiana Fire Association West, 1555 Indian Springs Road; and 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 25 at State Police Troop A Indiana station, 35 Fenton Road.
For a list of other upcoming child passenger safety seat fitting stations, visit psp.pa.gov.
