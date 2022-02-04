Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Snow showers this evening becoming more scattered later. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening becoming more scattered later. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.