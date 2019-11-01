NAPIER TOWNSHIP – A Bedford County man is behind bars on homicide charges after police say he shot his wife and stepdaughter inside his residence Thursday.
Benjamin Lee Figard, 35, of New Paris, has been charged with criminal homicide, voluntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence, according to state police in Bedford.
A press release from state police says Figard called 911 and reported shooting his wife, 40-year-old Amanda Jane Figard, and his stepdaughter inside his residence on Rocklick Hollow Road in Napier Township.
Benjamin Figard was taken into custody by state police without incident.
According to online court documents, Benjamin Figard was arraigned Friday morning by District Judge Kathy Calhoun and taken to the Bedford County Jail without bail. Homicide is a non-bailable offense.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 13.
