State police are asking for the community’s help in solving an investigation into a Cresson area teen’s death, while friends were mourning her loss Monday.
Investigators said the 15-year-old girl – identified as Sierra Nihart by the Cambria County Coroner’s Office – was a passenger in a green Jeep Liberty along Turbine Drive in Portage Township when an incident occurred that led to her death.
Turbine Drive is a gravel access road that travels past a row of Allegheny Ridge windmills situated in Portage Township and Greenfield Township in Blair County.
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said the teen’s death “involved a vehicle’” but he and Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said state police, including a Greensburg-based forensic unit, are still gathering information in the case.
‘Greatly missed’
Neugebauer described the incident as a “tremendously sad case,” given the fact Nihart was just 15 years old.
Nihart previously lived in the Nanty Glo area and earned the nickname “Soda Pop” by family, relatives wrote in an obituary.
Friends posted memories of the teen on The Tribune-Democrat’s online obituary “guestbook” Monday, describing her as loyal, caring – and now, “greatly missed.”
“Fly high girly,” one teen wrote.
State police have classified the case as an “undetermined death.”
“Anyone with information regarding this investigation is requested to contact the Pennsylvania State Police at 814-471-6500,” Trooper Donald Neisner wrote in a release to media.
DA: Open investigation
According to Lees, Nihart died of blunt force trauma to the upper torso and was taken to Portage Ambulance in a private vehicle just after 4 p.m.
He is awaiting lab results and has not yet ruled on the manner of death.
Neugebauer said state police have collected physical evidence for testing and are gathering statements on the incident to continue their investigation.
Some results may take several weeks or more, he said.
“Until all of the information in this case has been gathered and returned to us, this will remain an open investigation,” Neugebauer said.
Bowser-Ondriezek Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Nihart’s funeral. A visitation at the Nanty Glo location is scheduled for Wednesday.
