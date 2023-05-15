MEYERSDALE, Pa. – State police are looking for an individual who entered a Meyersdale home last week and left with more than $11,500 in cash, investigators said.
The incident occurred at a home on the 400 block of Main Street in Meyersdale.
According to state police in Somerset, someone was able to enter the residence through an attached garage between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. May 9. Once inside, "various items" were taken, including $11,553 in cash, investigators said.
Anyone with information that might assist police is asked to call 814-445-4104.
